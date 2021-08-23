Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $170.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

