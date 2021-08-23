Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.