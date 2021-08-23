ELYSIA Market Capitalization Achieves $28.75 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and $1.08 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,205,029 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

