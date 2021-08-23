Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $101.70 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

