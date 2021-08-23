Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eminer has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eminer

Eminer (EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

