EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,422.00

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,422 ($18.58) and last traded at GBX 1,416 ($18.50), with a volume of 105557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,398 ($18.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,233.36. The stock has a market cap of £896.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37.

EMIS Group Company Profile (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

