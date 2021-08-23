Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,279,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,483,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.