Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,016,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $37.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

