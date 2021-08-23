Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post $8.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $34.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.58 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.