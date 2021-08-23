Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.39. 7,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

The company has a market cap of $504.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.