Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,507 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.15. 4,230,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,272. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

