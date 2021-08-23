Equitable Trust Co. Sells 6,682 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $451,949,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,335,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after buying an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.01. 162,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

