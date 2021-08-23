Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NVIDIA Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.36.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

