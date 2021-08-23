Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

HWM stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,650,000 after buying an additional 395,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

