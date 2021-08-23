Eric Gilpin Sells 3,324 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UPWK opened at $41.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

