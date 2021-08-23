Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.48 Million

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $15.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 304.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.14 million to $87.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.61 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $145.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $13.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

