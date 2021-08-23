Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals stock opened at $330.13 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

