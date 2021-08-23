Estate Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $132.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.06.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $5,692,573. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

