Estate Counselors LLC Has $559,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

