Estate Counselors LLC Has $559,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

