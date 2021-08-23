Estate Counselors LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.