Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $330.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

