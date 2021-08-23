Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 43.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after acquiring an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

MAS stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

