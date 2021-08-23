European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $856.06

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 856.06 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 856.06 ($11.18), with a volume of 11883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853 ($11.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £904.31 million and a P/E ratio of -13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 786.26.

In related news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of European Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

