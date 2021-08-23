Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.91. 966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.83. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.90.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $962,523. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.