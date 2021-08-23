Evercore ISI Raises The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $365.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.64.

Shares of EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

