Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

LHC Group stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.