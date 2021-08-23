Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

