Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 60.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $274.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.37. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.