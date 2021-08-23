Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 377.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

