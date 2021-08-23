Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,699,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.57.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

