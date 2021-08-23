Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 15,521 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,099 shares of company stock worth $2,239,116 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

