Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Exeedme has a total market cap of $45.32 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00129924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00162521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.46 or 0.99997167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.08 or 0.01009984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.51 or 0.06924347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

