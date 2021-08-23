EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.