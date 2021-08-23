FansTime One Day Trading Volume Tops $869,942.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $869,942.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.00818956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

