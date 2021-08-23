Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Fantom has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $115.54 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.10 or 0.00836353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00103859 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

