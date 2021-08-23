Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $217.14. The stock had a trading volume of 263,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

