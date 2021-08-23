FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 66.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

