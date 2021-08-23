Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Stock Position Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 68,950 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000.

Shares of FDMO opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

