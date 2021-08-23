Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $8.33 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,221. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.