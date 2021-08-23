Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $191,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.53. 202,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

