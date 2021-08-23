Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.11. 214,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,102. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.