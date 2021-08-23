Financial Contrast: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chindata Group and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Switch 0 0 8 1 3.11

Chindata Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.41, indicating a potential upside of 104.10%. Switch has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Switch.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chindata Group and Switch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 13.01 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -200.00 Switch $511.55 million 11.24 $15.54 million $0.21 113.33

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Chindata Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

