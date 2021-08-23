Financial Contrast: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million 2.68 -$6.46 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $291.01 million 3.69 -$31.55 million $0.05 559.20

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H-CYTE and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 2 0 1 2.67

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -55.47% N/A -46.62% AngioDynamics -10.84% 0.41% 0.32%

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats H-CYTE on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

