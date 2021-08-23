Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 95,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 374,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.91 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

