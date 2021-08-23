Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,436 shares of company stock worth $31,598,713. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

