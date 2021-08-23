Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

DE stock opened at $353.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

