Financial Review: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fiverr International and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Patient Portal Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 31.08 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -966.65 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.91, indicating that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

