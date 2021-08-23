Financial Review: WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) vs. Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree Investments and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 0 3 2 0 2.40 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $253.70 million 3.60 -$35.65 million $0.25 24.44 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Capital Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments 6.74% 18.36% 5.38% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

