Financial Survey: California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) versus The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for California Business Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $83.10, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Business Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.33 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.62

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Risk & Volatility

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

